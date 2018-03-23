Letter: Paying it forward pays off

On a recent morning after an early doctors appointment, I decided to take the wife out for breakfast, at IHOP in Pasco.
While we’re eating and just about finishing up, the waiter came up to our table and said that the couple that were sitting behind us had paid for our meal. The waiter was instructed not to say anything until they left the building. We were very surprised and have no knowledge of who this couple was. We would like to say “thank you very much;” it was a warm way to start our day off.
There is an old adage: What goes around comes around. Several years ago while the wife and our daughter were out for dinner, there was an older couple sitting by us and we heard them talking, and this couple was out celebrating their wedding anniversary. You guessed it, we picked up their bill. This is the true meaning of receiving and giving.
Once again, thanks from the bottom of our heart.
Never miss a local story.
Lewis and Lydia Smathers, Pasco
Comments