Letters to the Editor

Letter: State needs a change at the top

March 23, 2018 03:05 PM

Washington state will be a much better place when both Governor Inslee and AG Ferguson are no longer in office.

We need more constructive leadership like financially responsible State Treasurer Duane Davidson. Inslee, and his predecessor, have burdened the citizens of this state with the sixth-highest per capita debt load in the U.S. And AG Ferguson, while stating “we are a nation of laws,” only wants to enforce those laws he likes. It appears he feels that suing, no matter who or what, is the best way to gain national recognition.

Sadly, it often appears that Gov. Inslee is pursuing the same goal. Meanwhile, Mr. Davidson continues to make good choices with state money (our money). He is responsibly paying off debt and continues to build the state’s rainy day fund. He, like most of us, realizes that good times don’t last forever and as history has proven, our economy will not always be as robust. Therefore, planning ahead to minimize downturns is the best way to be prepared.

There will always be laws that we do not like, but until changed, the law is the law and must be complied with and enforced, especially by those we elect.

Michael Cochrane, Kennewick

