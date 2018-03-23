Letter: American dream not for illegal immigrants

Through no fault of their own, American citizens and undocumented immigrants — whose “life chances” have disadvantaged them because of their race, gender, disability or national origin — both desperately seek opportunities to live a better life, the American dream.
The founders and patriotic citizens who built the country, defended it from foreign and domestic enemies, refined its moral culture and systems of government, did so for their citizen descendants — not immigrants who illegally cross America’s borders, overstay their visas or claim “birthright citizenship” for their children by misinterpreting the 14th Amendment.
Estimates of 11 million to 30 million undocumented/illegal immigrants live fraudulently in the shadows for one, five, 30-plus years as fugitives until apprehended and deported by federal agents. The growing presence of unvetted foreigners has increased tensions between citizens and illegal immigrants that’s evidenced by building border walls, intensified deportations and growing militias.
Most Americans understand immigrants’ plight and welcome their legal entry into the country. However, the country’s security, enforcement of laws and preservation of culture are paramount and necessary to keep the dream alive that illegal immigrants desperately seek. So, shouldn’t opportunities to live the American dream go to disadvantaged American citizens first?
Dallas Barnes, Pasco
