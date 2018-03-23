Letter: Stock market 101

My letter about investing your tax cut brought some curious replies, most notably that the stock market is a zero-sum game. Nothing could be further from the truth, otherwise there has been no wealth created in 250 years, and liberals routinely complain about wealth concentration. The writer clearly does not understand what stock ownership means. What he was really talking about was a stock transaction — if you buy a stock, someone must sell the same stock. What I am talking about is buying a stock and owning it for a period of time.
Most of us aren’t as smart as Bill Gates, but we can own a part of Microsoft by buying its shares. Owning a share of a company literally means you own part of that company. If the company does well, you will do well. Smart investing means being diversified by owning many different companies. Buying the S&P 500 index accomplishes this.
This is the strategy used by the 1 percenters. While I am not in that select group, I have gone from zero to 10 percent in my lifetime by following this simple concept.
Tom Seim, Richland
