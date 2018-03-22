Letter: God didn’t give anyone a gun, or the right to it

No “God-given right” for gun ownership exists. God never wrote our Constitution. God didn’t create guns. Our Second Amendment was demanded by slave owners exploiting kidnap victims. Our “well-regulated militia” defines our military and professional police protection. When our 13th Amendment abolished slavery in 1865, our Second Amendment’s purpose dissolved. Today, mental health programs and background checks remain virtually non-existent.
Assault weapons and magazines in modern civilian society have one purpose: to kill people. Guns might embellish manliness, but testosterone is cheaper and more effective. The NRA sells greed; its distortions and propaganda corrupt customers.
God said, “You shall not murder!” (Exodus 20:13). “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Leviticus 19:18). The Bible doesn’t support the fiction that violence is a “God-given” right: “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; they shall sit every man under his vine and under his fig tree, and none shall make them afraid.” (Isaiah 2:4; Micah 4:3-4)
Politicians can replace greed with honesty. Gun sellers can switch to nonviolent merchandise. The only recreational place for guns is props in movies.
Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick
Comments