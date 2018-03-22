Letter: Thanks to Prosser school retirees

On behalf of the Prosser School District, I would like to thank all of the retired school personnel who have worked so hard for the children in Prosser.
Our retired teachers, administrators, and classified personnel have paved the way for the current and future students of the Prosser School District. The Prosser School Board took action to proclaim the week of March 19-25 as School Retirees Appreciation Week.
Our retired school employees continue to remain active in the education profession through many volunteer activities associated with education.
Please join the Prosser School District and say thank you to all of our retired personnel. You are still making a difference for the children in Prosser.
Never miss a local story.
Peggy S. Douglas, President, Prosser School District Board of Directors
Comments