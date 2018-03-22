Letter: Cruelty came from Japan in WWII

It was with great sadness that I read Mitsugi Moriguchi’s comments, in the “Survivor” article March 10. When he states, “I’m left with a sense of what cruel things human being do …,” was he talking about the cruel sucker punch his people gave us on Dec. 7, 1942, or was he talking about the horribly cruel, inhumane treatment of the America GI POWs during WWII?
My mother lost a dear cousin during a Kamikaze attack; he is buried at the Punch Bowl Cemetery in Hawaii. When Japanese Admiral Yamamoto, who lead the vicious attack on Pearl Harbor, stated, “I fear that we may have awakened a sleeping giant …,” he was correct. Our leaders knew, from the experiences of fighting island to island in the South Pacific, that taking the Japanese homeland would result in horrendous numbers of military and civilian deaths on both sides. They made the correct decision, for the time.
I am left with the thought, Moriguchi-san, that you started it, and we finished it. If you don’t want to get your head bit off, do not jab the giant, in the eye, with a sharp stick, even when he is sleeping.
Richard Olsen, Prosser
Comments