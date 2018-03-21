Letter: 21 old enough to vote, serve in military, but not to own a gun?

About Walmart and Dicks over-21 policy:
It really doesn’t matter what anyone thinks, we’ll see where this goes, but myself being of old school say OK, let’s quit selling guns to people under 21. But while we’re at it, let’s quit sending them overseas to die in combat, let’s quit allowing them to vote, and let’s change the age we are considered an adult to 21 too, because obviously if they are not mature enough to own a firearm, they are not mature enough to train to be soldiers and definitely not mature enough to vote on issues that directly relate to the state of our government.
Just remember the statement “guns kill people” sounds just as ridiculous as “forks make people fat” and “cars drive drunk.” Although I’m a gun nut — as most of you liberals would like to say — but I am against unwarranted gun violence. One thing I would like to point out is 11 teens die everyday from texting and driving, so can we address this issue while you’re trying to take my legally purchased firearms that have never hurt a soul, ever?
Rick Phillips, Kennewick
Comments