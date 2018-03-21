Letter: Grout is good for Hanford’s LAW

I feel I must comment on the TCH article on March 5, “Is there a cheaper way to treat Hanford radioactive waste? Northwest officials are wary.”
From reading this article it is apparent that these officials are wary about treating “low-activity waste” (LAW) using the proven method of grout because they continue to ask the wrong question. They continue to ask is grout as good as glass. The answer to this question is no. LAW is less hazardous than high level waste (will be vitrified), therefore these officials should be asking: 1) Can LAW be treated differently than high level? and 2) Is grouted LAW environmentally safe? The answer to these questions is yes; DOE Savannah River Site is successfully doing it and the GAO (GAO-17- 306) experts support it.
It will cost the taxpayers an additional $47 billion to vitrify (good as glass) the Hanford LAW. I believe this $47 billion could be used in more beneficial ways, including making our schools safer for our children.
This $47 billion would go a long ways to support other endeavors having a higher priority than to make the Hanford LAW as good as glass. Also, using grout will accelerate cleanup.
Never miss a local story.
Garry Amidan, West Richland
Comments