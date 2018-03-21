Letter: Supporting fire district levies a matter of safety

I am glad that Benton County Fire District #1 is considering asking voters to approve a levy for emergency medical service. Our fire district doesn’t own an ambulance, and that meant my husband had to wait 20 minutes for one to arrive from another place to provide care.
During the holiday vacation, my husband slipped on ice outside our home and injured his ribs. I called 911, and Benton #1 showed up immediately. He was struggling to breathe and in severe pain. The firefighters were great, but we needed a paramedic to assess whether he should go to the hospital.
This raises a huge concern for the safety of my family and all Finley residents. I encourage my friends and neighbors to let our fire commissioners at Benton #1 know that we want to vote on whether to have our own ambulances.
Dawn Senger, Kennewick
