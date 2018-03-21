Letter: NRA has assaulted public safety

Public safety is once again trumped by the NRA’s influence on the GOP. The NRA became political for the first time when they endorsed a 1980 presidential candidate who won with mandate-type numbers. With victory came the spoils. The NRA was slowly turned loose to legitimize everyone owning an AR-15 or the always reliable AK-47, at the expense of America’s public safety. This was an easy concession to make in exchange for guaranteed NRA money and votes.
Not voting for any candidate taking money from the NRA is the solution if sanity is to be restored. America deserves the voices of reason from populists, libertarians, liberals and conservatives in debating a remedy for the NRA’s relentless assault on America’s public safety.
Craig Humphrey, Kennewick
