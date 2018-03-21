Letter: DACA needs our support

The DACA program is essential to the lives of many immigrant students who are in search for an American dream. These students have been fighting for a long period of time demanding an opportunity to get the best education possible. Although many others are able to get an education because they are legal citizens, and take advantage of the wonderful opportunities, immigrant students can’t because Donald Trump ended the DACA program.
DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals; the purpose of DACA was to protect people who came to the country illegally as children. It protected them from deportation and gave them a working permit (Homeland Security).
It is important that we stay informed and attend upcoming events to make a change. Why are we the ones to put an end to their dreams? We should be able to share what America has to offer. If they want to succeed, we should support them and provide ways for a better future, and contribute to making America great again.
Yamilet Aquino, Connell
Comments