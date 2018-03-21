Letter: Turn to alternative energy sources

The world needs to move away from the traditional sources of energy. Fossil fuels are beginning to diminish. They also have a big part in the emission of greenhouse gases, which is not good for the environment of the world that we are able to live in.
I think that is imperative that we make a greater effort to further develop and put into use alternative energy sources. These include nuclear, biomass, solar, wind and hydro power. Each of these has great benefits and are much cleaner for the world compared to the burning of fossil fuels.
I do not think that it is completely necessary that we turn to only one of these energy sources in the immediate future, but instead use a mix of them to determine what ends up working the best for our economy. Alternative energy sources can greatly benefit our world.
Matthew Kelly, Connell
Comments