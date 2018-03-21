Letter: Hear something, do something

“See something, say something” has become a slogan that is seen and heard in almost all venues. We have seen good examples in recent weeks of people seeing something that did not appear right, saying something to law enforcement or school officials, and by doing so have prevented violence in our local schools.
However, the recent events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., seem to indicate that there needs to be something more. It has become clear that the FBI, the county sheriff and school administrators were notified of problems with the young man who committed the shootings, but failed to take appropriate actions. Therefore, we should add the following slogan: “hear something, do something!”
There were enough red flags associated with the Parkland shootings and enough warnings provided by citizens that this event should never have occurred if only those in authority had done something with the information provided.
Gerald Sorensen, Richland
