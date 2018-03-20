Letter: Being a white male doesn’t give you an advantage

America has gone off the politically correct deep end. Being a white male, I am assumed to be racist, entitled, and privileged. That’s what the mainstream media and popular culture would have you believe.
I can’t recall one instance when the color of my skin was advantageous. I certainly didn’t experience privilege as a child or adolescent. I grew up living in section eight housing. We ate government cheese, canned food, figs, and whatever else the food pantry had. My bedroom was a front porch with the windows busted out. Being the only white kid in a predominantly black neighborhood wasn’t an advantage or disadvantage.
I grew up and learned right from wrong. Terms that are the same for anyone, from any demographic. As it is for many living in poverty, military service was the best option for me. I served in the U.S. Army primarily to develop myself, expand my options, and advance my family position, just like anyone from my neighborhood could have done.
If you want to experience diverse unity, join the infantry and fight ISIS, shoulder to shoulder, with every race the planet has to offer. You’ll soon realize there’s no racial privilege in a firefight.
Michael D. Rowland, Pasco
