Letter: Get a Running Start at college

Running Start is a great program for high school students that offers many opportunities and benefits, and through Columbia Basin College it’s no exception. It certainly helps students in getting ahead academically if they are decided on their major or career path.
It also benefits parents financially, since tuition at CBC is more affordable compared to larger colleges or universities. In fact, for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch in their high school, tuition can be fully covered. Additionally, as a running start student, I find that a significant benefit of the running start program is that it prepares students for the transition to a larger college or university.
Running start helps students familiarize with their independence as college students, and thus their responsibilities on their own academic success. These responsibilities include time management, studying skills, and learning to adapt to instructors’ various forms of teaching, among many others.
Overall, running start at CBC is an excellent program that offers many benefits, and I would recommend to all high school students.
Leslie Puente, Pasco
