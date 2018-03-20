Letter: Gun license a must

Gun control obviously is an issue in the United States. According to Huffington Post, “In 36 states, there are no legal requirements for gun registration, no permit needed and no license necessary to purchase and own a firearm such as a rifle, shotgun, or handgun.”
It is understandable that people use guns for reasons other than murdering other people. Many enjoy hunting animals. However, the United States should have stricter gun laws. We need to at least require a gun license in all states and require a class to be taken about gun safety before purchasing the gun. This will not end all mass shootings, but we need to do something.
Whatever we are doing now is not working. According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 48 mass shootings since Jan. 1. We are less than three months into the year and have had 48 shootings. That averages at more than four mass shootings per week. If gun violence continues at this rate, we will have over 200 mass shootings by the end of 2018.
The United States should have stricter gun laws to protect the people.
Leah Brothers, Pasco
