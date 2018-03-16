Letter: Guns are a ‘root cause’ of school shootings

The message that comes out of the school mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., which is so eloquently voiced by the surviving students, is this: We need to lay off the lame gun-lobby arguments that the “root causes” of mass shootings are mental illness, neurological issues and sloppy law enforcement. Excused as root causes are the massive amounts of lethal firepower present and ever readily available to the American public — well beyond what you see in other (more) civilized countries.
Medical professionals, including experts on mental illness, have noted that other developed countries experiencing mental illness challenges on par with the U.S. have practically no gun violence. So, what’s the difference between these countries and the U.S.?
Until we recognize that the purchase of military assault weapons by civilians or of weapons by persons under 21 years of age are also “root causes”, we will not be addressing all the underlying causes of mass shootings at schools. This is what the Parkland students are saying. We need to listen to them — and support them.
Banning the sale of assault weapons and instituting other restrictions on the sale of weapons must be added as solutions to the “root causes” equation.
Never miss a local story.
Colonel Felix Vargas, U.S. Army (Ret.), Vietnam Veteran, Pasco
Comments