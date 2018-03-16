Letter: Take flu seriously

The current influenza epidemic has taken a toll on all of us. Watching the number of deaths increase in a few months has cast a shadow on the Tri-Cities. Although this is the case, the majority of people have yet to be vaccinated.
Although the deaths are from people between 30 and 90, the risk of being affected grows every day. The big issue in the Tri-Cities is that minorities — the majority in this case — do not have a vast information or knowledge about the caution against the influenza virus. Therefore, they most likely reject the resources that provide free shots.
I support getting the flu shot because it does not only keep you safe but the community as well. Moreover, having all groups informed of the epidemic will create a safer environment for all of us.
Anahi Hernandez, Pasco
