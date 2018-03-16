Letter: Not the gun’s fault

Among the recent shootings that have been happening in our country, such as the shooting in Florida, there has been more talk about banning guns. But it’s not the guns’ fault. Having a gun is beneficial for protection and the feeling of safety in your home. Those who have used guns for the purpose of shootings is because they made that decision themselves. They chose to take the gun and shoot it. Some say that kids have easy access to a gun; but that can be prevented. As long as a parent has a gun safe then there is no way a child can obtain access to the gun.
The man who opened fire on the high school in Parkland, Florida, is the cause of the current debate on gun control. Citizens are saying the Unites States has poor gun laws and how that needs to change. But the mental health of the shooter is what caused the school shooting. The gun was only the choice of weapon. Increasing the legal age of owing a gun may help prevent these type of situations, but it’s the person who uses the gun that is at fault.
Allison Smith, Kennewick
Comments