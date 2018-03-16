Letter: Planned Parenthood plays a key role

Some might argue that Planned Parenthood should be shut down because it provides abortion services; however, shutting down P.P. would cause a major rights controversy and safety concerns.
Shutting down P.P. would be taking away women’s right to abortion and create a greater risk of back alley abortions. Roe v. Wade (1973) was a landmark decision where the Supreme Court resolved the controversy of the constitutionality of laws that criminalized or restricted access to abortions. The Court ruled 7–2 that a right to privacy under the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment applied to a woman’s right to have an abortion.
Taking away that right would be unjust and unconstitutional. A New York Times article explains “20 million abortions that would be considered unsafe are performed each year (around the world) and that 67,000 women die as a result of complications from those abortions, most in countries where abortion is illegal.” This represents the claim that making abortion illegal will only lead to a back-alley abortion epidemic, where women take matters into their own hands, performing the task themselves or allowing unskilled personnel to do it for them, many result in death.
Aleah Frausto, Richland
