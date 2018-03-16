Letter: Arming teachers not the answer

Bravo to Mark Mansperger (We can’t ignore the role of guns in gun violence, March 2) for another thoughtful article.
Has anyone thought about what could happen if a teacher is armed and a student who is stronger and larger than the teacher doesn’t like a grade or remark and decides to take the gun away from the teacher? The teacher would be shot and so could many students.
The NRA likes the idea because it would sell more guns.
Please let our legislature know your thoughts. This would be a disaster in the making.
Never miss a local story.
Thelma Triplett, Richland
Comments