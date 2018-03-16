Lettter: Affirmative action a positive step

Affirmative action is not about only skin color; it is about historically underrepresented groups in academia. White women, for example, are the biggest benefactors of affirmative action.
Only schools that receive federal funding are subject to the federal affirmative action laws, and the purpose of these laws is to ensure that people who have the potential to succeed in college get there, and also to ensure that underrepresented groups have a better shot of getting in than they have in the past. In other words, it is a delicate balancing test.
You know the idea that some people throw around like “they only let a certain number of white people into college to make room for all the under qualified minorities?” They are flat-out wrong. Diversity quotas have been held unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. At best, one’s socioeconomic and racial backgrounds are merely things to consider when looking at an application. They cannot be the deciding factor.
Spencer Gabriel Anguiano, Kennewick
