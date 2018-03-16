Letter: Get your gun facts straight

Mark Mansperger’s March 4 piece (We can’t ignore the role of guns in gun violence) doesn’t tell the whole story. Switzerland is No. 2 behind the USA in guns per capita, but has far fewer homicides or mass shootings. Central and South America, despite severe gun control laws, have much higher homicide by gun than the USA.
The USA saw a similar drop in gun related crime in the period after the Australian gun buy back, while the USA was producing guns at a rate unprecedented in history. Of most recent mass shootings, the perpetrator was a troubled young male from a fatherless home, with a known history and/or on a variety of prescribed mind altering drugs.
Sixty-two percent of all USA gun deaths are suicides. What’s the fuss over 100 or 200 killed in mass shootings each year in the USA when around 650,000 innocent children are killed each year via the pro-choice mantra. The disintegration of the traditional family unit is certainly a factor, and the lowering value of human life in the USA. The numbers or types of guns are not the main problem.
Michael Scrimsher, Burbank Heights
