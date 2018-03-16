Letter: Fighting gun violence? Start with battling mental illness

Gun policies and mental health are problems we need to address. Our nation has to help troubled individuals receive the help they need. People with mental illnesses are some of the most vulnerable groups in our community. Their mental health unfortunately makes it easier for them to become criminals without the proper support system and expert help. We need to increase funding to help fight mental illnesses.
The U.S. has had the most school shootings. School shootings are not the “new normal.” Our children deserve more protection. How many more lives are we willing to sacrifice? Innocent children keep losing their lives. We have to increase security in schools, along with metal detectors, and arm some teachers with Tasers.
Our nation has to find common ground with these divisive issues. Our community has to encourage education on guns, more security for schools, and funding for mental illnesses. The government should conduct full FBI background checks, and find solutions for the loopholes in gun ownership. These are some small steps, many more need to happen to safe our children's lives.
Katya E. Gudino, Pasco
