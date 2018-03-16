Letter: Parks shouldn’t be an obstacle to fun

I have lived in Kennewick since June 12 of last year. Since then I have to say that it feels a little bit boring here. Not that I’m viewing it that way, but locals tend to say the same thing: that it’s boring here. And, there is not much to do. I think there is a big area of potential here.
When I was a young child growing up in British Columbia, the parks always had fun things to do in them. These things included zip-lines and giant three-dimensional mazes you had to navigate through. We also had obstacle courses incorporating three-dimensional mazes, running, climbing, balancing — in general, fun obstacle course stuff.
I propose that the area park service build these three-dimensional mazes and obstacle courses. We could then have the kids compete in these obstacle courses. We could have a yearlong league with prizes and other incentives like leaving school early to practice the obstacle courses. We need to invent fun, creative and dynamic things for our community to be involved in.
Boring can’t be the only word we have for life around here.
Erik Jon Csizmazia, Kennewick
