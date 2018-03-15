Letter: Brown for Haler’s seat

When Representative Larry Haler announced that he will be retiring from the state legislature at the end of this session, I thought we now have the perfect opportunity to elect a Democrat in the legislature from the Tri-Cities.
Christine Brown has been running for Congress for nine months now. She has been a refreshing progressive voice, and I have been glad to see someone take a stand in the Age of Trump. She is a polished speaker and has a presence made for the public eye from her years in television.
However, she simply isn’t running a campaign built to win a congressional race. She’s been campaigning for nine months and has raised just over $54,000, an average of $6,000 a month. A candidate for Congress needs to raise that a week, not a month. She takes public stances on state House bills, not exactly the norm for Congressional candidates, but does so effectively.
Christine Brown would be a strong candidate for the state legislature. She can’t beat Dan Newhouse, but she can win an open legislative seat based in Richland’s increasingly progressive constituency. Run Christine, run!
Andrew Young, Richland
