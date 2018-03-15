Letter: Keep guns out of schools

“Will teachers in Tri-City area schools start packing heat?” I hope not.
I understand the sheer frustration and feelings of helplessness when I read about school shootings. I share those feelings. But unless guns are removed from the equation, most possible solutions are sadly inadequate. Arming teachers is beyond inadequate; it’s counter productive. Is it possible that an armed teacher could stop a school shooter? Yes, but it’s improbable. Is it possible that bringing guns into classrooms will result in accidental shootings? Yes, and it’s probable. Homes where guns are present suffer more shootings than those without guns. More guns equals more danger.
Let’s not react to a bad situation by intentionally making it worse.
Michael Keegan, Richland
