Letter: Constitution serves the people

The operative clause of the Second Amendment to the Constitution does not say that the right of the militia to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, it says the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The Constitution reserves rights for the people, not the government or it’s agencies. The National Guard is under the command and control of the governors, or the president. They are not “the people”.
One of the founders said that a free nation can survive only as long as the people exercise their individual rights responsibly. Unless we can do this, (which includes the media refraining from giving these perpetrators their twisted glory), it will be a lot more than the Second Amendment that we will lose.
John S. Dale, Richland
Comments