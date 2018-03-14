Letter: Scared politicians? What about the kids?

Recent articles and newscasts portray some politicians as “scared” to enact restrictive gun laws for fear of upsetting their party line and constituents, or derailing campaign finances from pro-gun sources. Really!
“Scared” is the 15-year-old waking to each school day fearing for her life. “Scared” is the mother hugging her daughter as she leaves for school, praying it’s not the last embrace they’ll share. “Scared” is the student attempting to learn math, while searching out the window for his assassin. “Scared” is the young girl silently screaming as she watches her best friend bleed out next to her. “Scared” are the teachers who hope each day they don’t have to protect their children by bolting a fragile door against bullets that shred body and bone.
Shame on you Congress for your dearth of courage, for assigning your own ambitions ahead of the precious lives of our young men and women. Perhaps these “scared” children can lead the charge as they rally and cry out, imploring you to save their lives. Despite their youth and naiveté, they recognize the danger, the urgency, and they know inaction means mortality.
Waiting is no longer an option.
Gabe Lyons, Richland
