Letter: Walls for schools

Although the Second Amendment allows individual access to guns, no one is obligated to own a gun, much less required to use it in a public place in the name of safety. Those who want to own guns should be registered, sane (some ambiguity here), and pass mandatory rifle or pistol training and periodic refresher courses. Registered gun owners’ names should be placed on local and state lists, from which officials may call for volunteers to serve with pay when needs arise for their service, such as protecting our schools.
Israel counters terrorism through the use of armed guards who check individuals as they enter school property. Our volunteers could be called to serve as guards, after additional training. This removes the burden of teachers carrying guns. Since many of our school campuses are open, it will be difficult to check all individuals entering the school. The solution is to build a wall around each school, providing a single guardable entrance.
We can transfer money targeted for the wall with Mexico to local U.S. infrastructure-walls around schools. This provides local jobs, supports local businesses, and allows a more equitable funds distribution across the U.S.
David Lassen King, Richland
