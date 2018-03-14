Letter: Running red lights

I have a quick and easy plan for the city of Richland to add to their treasury coffers: station some of Richland’s finest at any of the traffic lights on George Washington Way during the evening rush hour — the rush home hour.
The amount of Hanford workers running red lights is so numerous that tickets could be issued every time the light changes. The worst intersection is G. Way and Spengler because the commuters have built up a pretty good head of steam as they hit town. Please do not pass up this opportunity for added revenue. Perhaps they could use all of the ticket proceeds to pay for the new Duportail Bridge.
Duane C. Lee, West Richland
