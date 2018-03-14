Letter: The water will rise

In the next eighty years ocean levels will rise significantly. This means that coastal areas will experience more and more flooding. It means that within the span of a lifetime, Miami will be under water, Manhattan will be under water, and many other coastal properties will chronically flood and eventually be submerged.
The economic and social impacts of this will be devastating. Property losses will be enormous, millions of people will have to relocate, factories will close, unemployment will skyrocket. Trump never mentioned any of this in his State of the Union message, and most Republicans don’t want to talk about the problem. But we should be planning against this disaster, as any intelligent species would.
I wonder when the people living on threatened beach property will finally try to sell? And who will be dumb enough to buy the property? Trump supporters might buy because they deny climate change, and then when disaster strikes they will want the rest of us to bail them out. I suggest that we don’t.
Gary F. Boothe, Pasco
