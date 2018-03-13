Letter: With solar, keep it local

Buyer beware! Have you received a postcard in the mail offering a free dinner and an opportunity to invest in energy efficiency and solar power for your home? This could be the most expensive ‘Free Dinner’ you will ever receive.
These dubious businesses bring their traveling road show to the Tri-Cities, much like the snake oil salesmen of the frontier days, as often as they can fill their dinner reservations. And sadly, with similar results, they wow their mostly senior, retired or fixed-income audience with tales of technology and incredible energy savings. The promised savings are not credible at all, not possible even.
If you bought a solar system with them, I have to assume you did not compare prices with local installers? If you bought anything else from them, prepared to be disappointed. Local utilities offer rebates on all kinds of legitimate energy efficiency measures for your home from insulation to heat pumps, but there is very good reason space foil (radiant barriers) solar attic fans, home energy regulators (cleaners) and etc. are not included in utility rebate programs.
Please consult your local utility energy efficiency professional before making large investments in your home.
Todd Blackman, Pasco
