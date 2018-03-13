Letter: God’s law, not gun laws

It is time for America to take responsible action for the sad happenings in our great country.
No gun law or mental health rehab will change men’s hearts. We will see more evil happening.
When God’s word is obeyed and we obey his laws, we can expect a change. We must have a foundation to live by, and that foundation is God’s word. It is God’s love that will change men’s hearts forever.
We need a spiritual renewal. God will bless those who obey him and obey his word.
Patricia Black, Kennewick
