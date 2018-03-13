Letter: Congress needs to act on DACA now

I am disheartened and upset that DACA individuals in our state and more specifically in our community continue to be in jeopardy of losing their jobs, losing their student status, and losing their ability to support our community. Eight in 10 voters support allowing Dreamers to remain permanently in our country, including almost three-quarters of Trump voters, and only 14 percent believe they should be forced to leave. So why is there not a permanent solution yet?
No DACA status means a loss of $460.3 billion from the national GDP over the next decade and approximately 800,000 fewer workers in the economy (17,000 in the state of Washington). We know DACA individuals contribute to our community and to our economics. Again, why is there still no permanent solution?
I want to see these individuals not have to live in fear and uncertainty about their future. It is up to Congress to protect Dreamers and pass legislation that provides a path to citizenship and the ability to safely live in the country they call home.
Why is this not happening?
We need our Congressional representatives to take a leadership role now securing a pathway to citizenship for our fellow Americans.
Marsha Stipe, Richland
