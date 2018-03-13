Letter: Dumped Clintons, that left Trump

In response to the letter “Dump Trump” (March 1) saying how “right-wing voters can stand behind this man is unbelievable.” And further, “Trump is an embarrassment.”
OK, so I can’t answer for all us right wing losers, but we had an election a while back and it was a hard choice. However, I knew for sure that I wasn’t going to vote for Mrs. Clinton because, in your words describing Trump, one or more of the Clintons were a “cheating, narcissistic whiner, charlatan, draft dodger, sexual deviant, divider, bully and a lying immoral con artist.” The Clinton Foundation pay-for-play, and let’s not forget the embarrassing “Reset” button, “lost” emails, and, also in your words, “the list goes on,” pretty much sealed the deal for me.
Realizing that the anointed democrat of choice traditionally gets a pass on indiscretions, no matter how deep the embarrassment is for us right wingers, I must say there was no other choice for me. So, all I can say for now is, try to get over it before the stress causes physical harm. Oh, and from a right-wing nut to a left-wing nut, “neener-neener”.
Donn Schell, Kennewick
