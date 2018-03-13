Letter: Gun control too high a price

Here we go again.
Hysteria rules the media after another school shooting.
Yet, in another terrible case of child endangerment in California, a state normally considered to be liberal and progressive, we have this quote from the Home School Association of California: “We can’t prevent evil, and trying to prevent it by taking away the freedom of law-abiding people is not a price our society should pay.”
This is in regard to the case of 13 shackled kids being home schooled, and the politicians proposing new laws to control home schooling complete with mandatory inspections and medical checkups.
Maybe we should step back and consider this quote in regarding gun control.
Dennis Carlyle, Kennewick
