Letter: Thanks to Newhouse for ADA vote

Recently, some letters to the editor have expressed misgivings about H.R. 620 and criticized representatives like Rep. Dan Newhouse who voted for this bill. We respectfully disagree.
H.R. 620 does not in any way change or reduce our obligation to be fully accessible to the public. What this legislation does do is make it quicker, easier and more affordable for small businesses like ours to fix violations.
The ADA has made life easier for millions of Americans with disabilities. We appreciate our customers and are proud to bring the magic of the movies to everyone who comes through our doors. Unfortunately, some plaintiffs and their attorneys look at the ADA and don’t see a law designed for increasing access – but instead an opportunity to make a profit. They file “drive-by” lawsuits designed for the primary objective of maximizing settlement fees. In the time these attorneys spend drawing out the litigation process, business owners could be putting their resources toward immediately acting to fix any violations – which is exactly what H.R. 620 mandates.
Rep. Newhouse and his colleagues who voted for H.R. 620 were voting to restore the integrity of the ADA. We applaud them.
Kevin Fairchild, Fairchild Cinemas, Pasco
