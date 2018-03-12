Letter: Education pros

Gov. Jay Inslee has declared March 12-16 as Education Support Professionals Week.
Without the support of our transportation, custodial, food service and maintenance staff, secretaries, clerks, central office and special services personnel, library, instructional and health room assistants, coaches, security officer and home visitors, the Prosser School District would be just another school district in Washington.
By supporting the learning environment, our classified employees are crucial partners with teachers and parents.
They give a great deal to our school system and to the Prosser community.
Our classified staff gives of themselves above and beyond to make each day special for our students. They work hard to support our educational programs and to ensure that the safety and welfare of our students are their number one priority.
The district’s classified employees always step up to assist our students regardless of the task at hand.
We would like to thank each of them for their dedication and care they exhibit each day.
We are proud of the job they do and want the community to know they are a very important member of the Prosser School District team.
It is an honor to work with them.
Deanna Flores, Interim Superintendent, Prosser
