Letter: Only way to live

In response to Mr. Meglasson’s letter of Feb. 18, “Hatred of Trump is anti-American”:
I would like to offer the following quote from Theodore Roosevelt.
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
We are not anti-American, Mr. Meglasson.
We fear for our democracy when the president
- can stand before our country and tell outright lies
- stand before our nation and accuse the Democratic Party of treason because they did not applaud his State of the Union speech
- says that he feels that companies must be forced to support the National Rifle Association, but should not be forced to provide basic health care to women because “it goes against their religious beliefs.”
We fear for our democracy because the Republican Party insists that they support bipartisan means to address our problems, but it appears that they define “compromise” as “capitulation.”
When did we become a nation of people who believe that “my way is the only way to live your life and I will force you to do so”?
Catherine Boothe, Pasco
