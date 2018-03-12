Letter: Voting booth ettiquete

A recent editorial suggested that the Pasco Citizens for Better Schools needs to “stay out of your neighbor’s voting booth.”
First of all, no one was ever in anyone else’s voting booth.
No one knows how anyone else voted. All that was revealed was who voted in the last few elections.
Has the Herald forgotten how we used to vote in the Tri-Cities?
Never miss a local story.
I remember going to my local polling place, which happened to be in the library at a public school. I would be greeted there by a few of my neighbors who would check me off a list and give me a ballot to mark in the voting booth.
I had to sign for my ballot and saw who else had signed for their ballot.
Before and after voting, I would stand around in the foyer by the library and chat with my neighbors who were also there to vote. We all knew who was there to vote.
If a neighbor was missing, one of us would give him or her a call to make sure they were OK and that they remembered to vote.
How is that any different than what the Pasco committee did?
Steve Jones, Kennewick
Comments