Letter: Civil rights and drugs

I am writing about the recent statements made by lawmakers in the Herald, February 18, 2018.
Sen. Sharon Brown wrote that the mess created by I-502 is the cause of much frustration and that all three are trying to reverse problems created by it.
However, we as a state need the funds created by 502, and medical patients still need protections while using cannabis as a medicine.
These problems are because of the lawmakers being used to a regulated system where marijuana was illegal and the war on drugs raged on.
However, the disproportionate arrests created a system of overcrowding, making more black inmates than college graduates, workers, or business owners, combined.
President Obama tried to reverse overcrowding to create space for violent offenders, not trying to exploit a system that incarcerated more blacks than whites.
I hope the lawmakers understand what civil rights are, and the war on drugs eroded the civil rights of others less fortunate than themselves.
We voted for this “mess” and it is worth fighting for.
Eric Kalia, Richland
