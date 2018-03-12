Letter: Trump is trying; what did Obama do?

In regards to the letter “Dump Trump” (Feb. 28) and those who agree with that sentiment:
Our current president has done more good than our last president. Our current president, even with all the rhetoric from the hard left, is fixing America, making our borders strong, getting rid of all the violent illegal immigrants — something our past president talked about but never did.
You are mad at our current president for the evil things that are happening. Why were you not mad at our past president for all the evils going on? A 2016 article in USA Today talked about all the mass shootings and killings under our last president, with him not doing a thing.
At least our current president is trying, a lot more than I can say for our previous.
Never miss a local story.
Frank Shaw, Richland
Comments