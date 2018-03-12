Letters to the Editor

Letter: Boycott gun dealers

March 12, 2018 02:48 PM

Having read with dismay the articles regarding the gun threat at Ki-Be High School and the seven threats in two days in the Mid-Columbia, it was with some relief that I read the one about the national retailers (WalMart and Dick’s Sporting Goods) who decided they would no longer sell “weapons of mass destruction,” such as the AR-15.

But that relief turned to dismay again when I saw, as I flipped through the retail brochures included with the paper, that local stores not only advertised AR-15 rifles, but some even had them on sale.

Perhaps it’s time for a boycott.

Brenda Sartoris, Richland

