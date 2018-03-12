Letter: Boycott gun dealers

Having read with dismay the articles regarding the gun threat at Ki-Be High School and the seven threats in two days in the Mid-Columbia, it was with some relief that I read the one about the national retailers (WalMart and Dick’s Sporting Goods) who decided they would no longer sell “weapons of mass destruction,” such as the AR-15.
But that relief turned to dismay again when I saw, as I flipped through the retail brochures included with the paper, that local stores not only advertised AR-15 rifles, but some even had them on sale.
Perhaps it’s time for a boycott.
Brenda Sartoris, Richland
Comments