Letter: Seussical

March 12, 2018 02:47 PM

On March 2, while I was eating my breakfast of green eggs (spinach omelet) in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, I was also reading today’s Tri-City Herald.

There was no mention of his birthday, not even in the list of today’s birthdays.

Many people are able to read because Dr. Seuss was such a big impetus.

His books are easy to read and lots of fun.

Everyone makes mistakes, and you made one.

I felt I should point it out to you.

Mildred Walton, Richland

Editor’s note: The Herald published on its website events and a photo related to Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

