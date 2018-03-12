Letter: Seussical

On March 2, while I was eating my breakfast of green eggs (spinach omelet) in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, I was also reading today’s Tri-City Herald.
There was no mention of his birthday, not even in the list of today’s birthdays.
Many people are able to read because Dr. Seuss was such a big impetus.
His books are easy to read and lots of fun.
Never miss a local story.
Everyone makes mistakes, and you made one.
I felt I should point it out to you.
Mildred Walton, Richland
Editor’s note: The Herald published on its website events and a photo related to Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Comments