Letter: Stats don’t justify banning guns

Information from the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division’s “Crime in The United States for 2015”, Table 20, “Murder”:
There were 13,455 murders in the U.S. in 2015, 252 by rifle, 624 by hands, fists and feet, and 6,447 by handgun. That is, 48 percent of murders were by handgun, 2 percent by rifle, 5 percent by human hands and feet. About 0.0043 percent of the population was murdered, assuming a 310 million population.
About twice as many people are murdered by unarmed battery as are murdered by rifles every year.
These numbers are small comfort to parents and relatives, but they don’t justify legal restrictions on firearms ownership by many millions of law abiding people. On the other hand, we might easily afford the cost of competent armed bodyguards in our schools, without infringing constitutional liberties.
Never miss a local story.
Fred Adams, Kennewick
Comments