Letter: Arming teachers not the solution

No for teachers with guns. What is going to happen when a teacher is confronted by an intruder in school with a weapon and shoots and kills that person. It won't be self defense. Then the family of the suspect will sue the teacher and school for wrongful death.
They need to find a better solution, like scanners before entering any building. Have armed officers on the school grounds all the time. They need to have trained officers and guards all the time. We need to change the laws to protect the officers from any lawsuits so they can do their jobs. We also need to have better mental health support for our young people. Teachers need to be able to do their jobs and not worry about harm to the students.
Marvin Raymond, Richland
