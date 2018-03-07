Letter: Arm the teachers

Liberal socialists want citizens to be unarmed. They hate the Second Amendment. They think the government will protect its citizens. But look at the school shooting in Florida. The federal and local governments completely screwed up. Even a local deputy sheriff on the school property at the time of the shooting just stood outside and let the children die. It is liberal socialists that made gun free zones.
Arm the teachers who are qualified and want to carry. Put a sign outside the school that says “Teachers are armed and will protect the students.” If this is done, then there will never be another mass shooting by a crazy coward.
Jerry Czebotar, Zeb’s Vineyard, Pasco
