Letter: More guns is the answer

On Feb. 12 I helped instruct “Active Shooter Response” to a cadre of Law Enforcement Explorers. Over the years as a teacher and reserve police officer, I took or taught many such classes and units. There are only a few themes.
Defense wins games. The only way to increase school safety is to train and arm staff. The notion of “gun free zones” is ridiculous. Those become “target rich zones” for predators. Time and again we see the only thing stopping a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun. Trying to reduce violence by stacking restrictive gun laws is absurd. Gun-carry permits in Minnesota are at historically high levels, while crime has reached historically low levels. Chicago has severe gun laws, and eye-poppingly high crime.
To think that schools are inherently safe is naive. I have broken up fights and taken away weapons. We do not live in a Beatrix Potter world. Provide school personnel tools to do the whole job. Return to teaching gun safety. Get out of the victim mode. Educate the Bloomberg press corps that “AR” means “Armalite,” not “assault rifle.” Neither cosmetics nor fashion make a prostitute or a combat weapon.
Dan Donaldson, Prosser
